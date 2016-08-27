PODCAST: Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaign County 8-27-16: Play now!

Jim Lewis talks with Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaign County about some of the activities going on as summer winds down including the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival and the Sangamon River Music Festival in Mahomet.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!