Podcast: Champaign County Board Vice Chair James Quisenberry 8/29/16

Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess are joined by Champaign County Board Vice Chair James Quisenberry as they talk about different projects going on in Champaign County and more on The DWS Morning Show.

