PODCAST: Sports Talk 8-30-16:

Steve Kelly and Loren Tate listen to Illini football head coach Lovie Smith, Illini QB Wes Lunt, and to Illini LB Hardy Nickerson Jr., and they talk with Murray State PBP person Neal Bradley.

