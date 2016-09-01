09-01-16 Jim Turpin with Gordy Hulten, Champaign County Clerk, @gordyhulten: Play now!

09-01-16 Jim Turpin with Gordy Hulten, Champaign County Clerk, talks voting in the Novermber 8, 2016 election. When can you vote, where can you vote and everything else you need to know about voting.

