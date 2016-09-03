PODCAST: Illini Game day Pregame Show 09-03-16: Play now!

Steve Kelly, Brian Barnhart, Loren Tate and Scott Beatty get you ready for the kickoff of the 2016 Fighting Illini Football season against the Murray State Racers.

