Podcast: Champaign County CASA Executive Director Rush Record 9/5/16

Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess are joined by Rush Record, Executive Director, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) as he explains why they are in need of volunteers.

