PODCAST:Sports Talk 09-08-16:

Today's guests include former Illini football player Jonathan Kerr, Mark Tupper with the Decatur Herald and Review, Illini Golf Coach Mike Small, Illini Volleyball Coach Kevin Hambly & player Naya Crittenden.

