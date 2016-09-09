PODCAST: Illini Notebook 9-9-16: Play now!

Jim Lewis talks with Brian Barnhart ahead of tomorrow's Illinois game against North Carolina. Illini Notebook is sponsored by Guido's, Seven Saints, Billy Barooz and Jupiter's at the Crossing.

