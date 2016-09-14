09-14-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast Today from @CHAR_GERS, with @coachrevjohnson, @jd_williams21: Play now!

09-14-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today Matt Daniels and Anthony Zilis are at Cenntenial High School in Champaign. The guests are Football Coach Lekevie Johnson and Senior Football Player Jordan Williams. They will preview the Central vs. Centennial game coming up on Friday September 16, 2016

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!