Podcast: Judy Wiegand 9/21/16 : Play now!

Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess are joined by Unit #4 Superintendent Judy Wiegand as they talk about how The Board of Education and CFT reached a tentative agreement and more on The DWS Morning Show.

