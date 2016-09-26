09-26-16 Monday Morning Quarterbacks: Play now!

09-26-16 Monday Morning Quarterbacks. Jim Turpin and Loren Tate are the Monday Morning Quarterbacks. This week after an off week for Illini Football. The death of golf great Arnold Palmer.

