PODCAST: Sports Talk 9-27-16: Play now!

Steve Kelly and Loren Tate listen to Illini football coach Lovie Smith and to Illini OC Garrick McGee as well as to Illini volleyball coach Kevin Hambly, and they talk with Nebraska play-by-play person Greg Sharpe.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!