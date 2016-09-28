09-28-16 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

09-28-16 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line and the Champaign Police Department press conference on the 9-25-16 shooting and death in Campustown including listener reaction to the press conference.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!