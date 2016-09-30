PODCAST: Sports Talk 9-30-16: Play now!

Scott Beatty in for Steve Kelly on this Friday's Sports Talk. Soctt Beatty and Tim Ditman talk with New Athletic Director of St. Thomas More Ben Sankey, Anthony Zilis and Coach Nickerson.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!