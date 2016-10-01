PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Ruedi Wealth Management 10-01-16: Play now!

Steve Kelly along with Brian Barnhart and Martin O'Donnell get you ready for Game 4 as the Fighting Illini prepare to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

