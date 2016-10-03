PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 10-03-16: Play now!

Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire in downtown Champaign, as they discuss the latest in local sports. Tonight's guests: Champaign Central basketball coach Jeff Finke and his son Tim (Central Maroon Junior guard).

