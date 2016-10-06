PODCAST:Sports Talk 10-06-16: Play now!

After the latest in sports news, Steve talks Illini football with comments from Lovie Smith, Hardy Nickerson, Garrick McGee, and Wes Lunt. Other guests tonight include David Schuster with 670 The Score in Chicago, Rob Blackman with the Purdue Radio Network, and Illini golf coach Mike Small.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!