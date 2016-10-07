10-07-16 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

10-07-16 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten joins Jim for an update on voting. Barry Houser and Kent Brown with Illini Friday befor Purdue football game.

