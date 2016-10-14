PODCAST: Sports Talk 10-14-16: Play now!

Scott Beatty and Tim Ditman host this Friday's Sports Talk. They have Illinois Radio Network & Yahoo Sports Radio Jason Goch with some Cubs talk followed by Steve Kelly with his Illini expectations and Anthony Zilis discussing High School Football.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!