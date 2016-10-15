PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Financial Adviser Paul Ruedi 10-15-16: Play now!

Steve Kelly along with Brian Barnhart and Martin O'Donnell get you prepped as the Fighting Illini travel to Rutgers to take on the Scarlet Knights.

