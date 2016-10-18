PODCAST: Sports Talk 10-18-16: Play now!

Steve Kelly and Loren Tate talk with David Schuster from 670 The Score and with Howard Griffith from BTN, and they listen to Illini football head coach Lovie Smith and to Illini QB Chayce Crouch.

