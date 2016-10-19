PODCAST: Melanie Capacia Johnson, producer of USS Indianapolis, The Legacy: Play now!

Melanie Capacia Johnson is the producer of USS Indianapolis: The Legacy, which screens Saturday at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign. Just 317 men survived the worst naval disaster in U.S. history, including two locals, Don McCall of Champaign and Art Leenerman of Mahomet.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!