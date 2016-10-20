PODCAST: Club Krannert with Meghann Wilkinson of Lucky Plush Productions: Play now!

Meghann Wilkinson, ensemble member with Lucky Plush Productions, discusses their upcoming performance on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Krannert Center. The production is Trip the Light Fantastic: The Making of SuperStrip.

