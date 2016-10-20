PODCAST:Sports Talk 10-20-16: Play now!

News Gazette sports editor Matt Daniels joins Steve for today's show. After the latest in sports news, they discuss tonight's Cubs v. Dodgers game, Illini football, and they get an update on the State Farm Center renovations from Deputy Athletic Director Warren Hood.

