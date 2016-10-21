PODCAST: Sports Talk 10-21-16: Play now!

Scott Beatty is in for Steve Kelly on this Friday’s Sports Talk. After the latest in sports news, he discusses Cubs’ possible future with Jason Goch, of Illinois Radio Network & Yahoo Sports Radio. Steve Kelly joins in from Michigan to share some perspectives on Illini Football. Illinois Volleyball Head Coach Kevin Hambly explores his expectations as he prepares for the game against Indiana tonight. Scott also talks with Illinois Soccer Head Coach Janet Rayfield and Illinois Women’s Basketball Coach Matt Bollant.

