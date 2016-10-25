Podcast: Paul Osborne 10/25/16 : Play now!

Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess talk to Former Mayor of Decatur and Editor of The Decatur Tribune Paul Osborne about Assistant State’s Attorney Kate Kurtz being named Macon County Employee of the Quarter and more on The DWS Morning Show.

