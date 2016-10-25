PODCAST: Sports Talk 10-25-16: Play now!

Steve Kelly and Loren Tate talk Cubs baseball with Dan Roan from WGN-Chicago, and they listen to Illini football head coach Lovie Smith and to Illini OC Garrick McGee.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!