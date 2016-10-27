10-27-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today from Danville High School @danvillehs @ngpreps: Play now!

10-27-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today from the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School. Matt Daniels and Anthony Zilis talk playoff football with Coach BJ Luke and Player Brandon Yates.

