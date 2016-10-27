PODCAST:Sports Talk 10-27-16
PODCAST:Sports Talk 10-27-16: Play now!
After the latest in sports news, Steve has comments from A.D. Josh Whitman and Dick Butkus on the Illini Hall of Fame, former Illini linebacker J. Leman discusses this Saturday's game against Minnesota, David Schuster (670 The Score in Chicago) talks about the World Series, and Illini Golf Coach Mike Small chats about their next event.
