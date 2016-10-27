RACE PREVIEW: Champaign County Coroner: Play now!

The general election is less than two weeks away, and today our newsroom begins a series of reports on contested races and referenda issues which effect Champaign County. One of them involves the race for coroner, where incumbent Duane Northrup faces a challenge from Alexander Rounds. More from Carol Vorel.

