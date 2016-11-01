PODCAST: Sports Talk 11-01-16: Play now!

On this Tuesday's Sports Talk @stevekelly7 is joined by @Tatelines, they talk through headlines of the day followed by Illini football and basketball updates. Mark Tupper of the Decatur Herald & Review also joins the discussion starting with his anticipations for the World Series Game 6.

