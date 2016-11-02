11-02-16 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

11-02-16 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line and an interview with cast of Beauty and The Beast. A joint production of Champaign Centenial High School and Champaign Central High School. At The Virginia November 9-13, 2016.

