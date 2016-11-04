11-04-16 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

11-04-16 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. Also Illini Friday with Kent Brown of Illinois Athletics and Barry Houser of the Marching Illini to talk about Saturday's Illini Michigan State football game.

