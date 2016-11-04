Podcast: Alex Ruggieri 11/4/16: Play now!

Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess talk to Champaign County Realtor of the Year (and radio personality) Alex Ruggieri about staying positive in sales and more on The DWS Morning Show.

