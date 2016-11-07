PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 11-07-16: Play now!

Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign as they discuss the latest in local sports. Tonight's guests: Illini Women's Basketball Coach Matt Bollant & player CeCe Rice

