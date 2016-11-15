PODCAST: Pregame Show present by Ruedi Wealth Management -- MBB vs McKendree 11-15-16: Play now!

Steve Kelly and Loren Tate talk with Doug Altenberger and Malcolm Hill as they get you ready for Illini Men's Basketball against McKendree.

