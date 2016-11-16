Podcast: News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast 11-16-16: Play now!

11-16-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today Matt Daniels and Anthony Zilis are at Uni High in Urbana to interview Swimming Coach Young and Swimmer Ema Rajac. Ema will be competing in the IHSA State Swimming meet this weekend in Evanston. Last week Ema set several state swimming records. See the story here

