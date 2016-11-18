11-18-16 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

11-18-16 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. And Illini Friday with Kent Brown, Illinois SID and Barry Houser of the Marching Illini to preview a busy Illini Sports weekend.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!