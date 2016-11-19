PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Ruedi Wealth Management 11-19-16: Play now!

Steve Kelly along with Loren Tate, Brian Barnhart and Martin O'Donnell get you set for Senior Day at Memorial Stadium as the Fighting Illini take on Iowa in the final home game of the 2016 season.

