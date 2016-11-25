PODCAST: Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show 11-25-16: Play now!

Scott Beatty and Steve Kelly take your calls on the PNC Bank Fanline and break down the Fighting Illini's loss to Florida State on the Fastners Etc. Postgame Show.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!