PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Financial Adviser Paul Ruedi 11-26-16: Play now!

Steve Kelly along with Loren Tate, Brian Barnhart and Martin O'Donnell get you set for Illinois' last game of the season as the Fighting Illin take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!