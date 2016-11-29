PODCAST: Sports Talk 11-29-16: Play now!

Steve Kelly and Loren Tate listen to Sean Harrington from ESPN-U, Illini men's basketball head coach John Groce, and to Illini men's basketballers Tracy Abrams and Te'Jon Lucas.

