Podcast: News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast @ngpreps @HoopinMaroons @Timfinke_ @Jeff_TeamFinke @dougwallen11

12-01-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today Matt Danniels and Anthony Zilis are at Central High School in Champaign talking Hoops with Baskeball Coach Jeff Finke and Players Tim Finke and Doug Wallen.

