12-02-16 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

12-02-16 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. In hour one Marian Wyatt and the Centennial Expressions stop by to sing for Jim. In hour two a conversation about state politics with Jim Nowlan.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!