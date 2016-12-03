PODCAST: Fastener's Etc. Postgame Show 12-3-16: Play now!

Scott Beatty and Michael Kiser discuss the Illini's 64-46 win over the VCU Rams on this episode of Fastener's Etc. Postgame Show.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!