12-06-16 Jim Turpin with Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz @jrietz1: Play now!

12-06-16 Jim Turpin with Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz for a conversation about the law in Champaign County.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!