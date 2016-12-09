PODCAST: Sports Talk 12-09-16: Play now!

Steve Kelly gets started with news of the day for this episode of Sports Talk and joinned by guests Tom Ackerman of KMOX in St Louis, David Schuster from 670 the Score, and University of Illinois Golf Coach Mike Small.

