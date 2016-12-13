PODCAST: Prof. Carlos Pantano on $500K NASA grant for parachute study: Play now!

Getting a vehicle to Mars is one thing. Landing it there is another. UI Prof. Carlos Pantano recently received a $500,000 grant from NASA to continue researching effective parachutes. He joins Scott Beatty on the News Hour.

