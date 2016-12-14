12-14-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast @RTHSHoops: Play now!

12-14-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today Anthony Zilis and Scott Richie are at Rantoul Township High School talking Basketball with Coach Brett Frerich and Players Duck Gibson and Onycal Lawson.

