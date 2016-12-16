12-16-16 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

12-16-16 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. At 10:30 Kathleen Holden and Wendy Bartlo join the conversation to talk about Age Friendly Champaign Urbana

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!